JSI demands swift police, EOCO action over assault on JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu

Journalists Sanctuary International (JSI) has condemned the assault of JoyNews journalist, Latif Iddrisu, by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra.

The attack occurred during a protest over the arrest and detention of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a statement, JSI called on the Ghana Police Service and EOCO to swiftly investigate the assault and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The organisation also urged state security agencies to protect the journalist, given the threats to his safety.

“The act violates the right of the journalist, and also erode press freedom and the public’s right to information,” it added.

JSI emphasised that disagreements with journalists should be resolved through legal or editorial channels, not violence or threats.

Source: Myjoyonline.com

