MFWA condemns assault on JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has issued a strong condemnation of the violent assault on JoyNews journalist Latif Iddrisu while covering the detention of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters.

MFWA is urging immediate action against both the supporters of the NPP and the security officers involved in the assault and responsible for the phone seizure and forced deletion of footage.

“The MFWA joins JoyNews in calling for a swift investigation and prosecution of the attackers whose actions were captured on video.”

The organisation also called on EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Archer—himself a former journalist—to investigate the conduct of the agents deployed at the scene.

“This attack is not only a gross violation of the journalist’s rights but also a dangerous affront to press freedom and the public’s right to information,” MFWA stated.

The incident occurred on May 27, 2025, outside the headquarters of EOCO in Accra, where NPP supporters had gathered to protest the arrest of the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman.

While reporting live from the protest site, Iddrisu was first accosted by security personnel who seized his mobile phone and compelled him to delete video footage he had captured. Later, he was subjected to further aggression by a group of NPP supporters unhappy with his real-time coverage of the demonstration.

According to a statement by JoyNews, the journalist was heckled, shoved, and physically assaulted.

He was reportedly struck on the head, and weapons, including a stone and a rubber band, were used during the attack. Iddrisu continuously updated viewers on-air about the assaults as they occurred.

In one instance, a protester demanded to be interviewed, only to use the opportunity to deny the ongoing assault and accuse the journalist of misreporting, despite clear video evidence to the contrary.

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, later apologised on behalf of the party supporters.

However, he insisted that Iddrisu should also report the actions of the security officers who forced the deletion of footage—something the journalist had already included in his coverage.

JoyNews has since filed an official complaint with the police, calling for a swift investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

While the media outlet welcomed the NPP’s apology, it emphasised the need for the party’s full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure accountability.

Source: Emma Ankrah

