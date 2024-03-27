Nestled between the bustling neighbourhoods of Nima and Newtown in Accra lies the Aladuna community, home to over 500 residents grappling with dire sanitation crises.

With open gutters displaying all manner of waste, the looming threat of floods exacerbates their plight, fueling fears of another June 3rd disaster and highlighting a poignant tale of neglect and desperation.

Despite promises from the government to turn Accra into the cleanest city in Africa, the reality on the ground paints a stark picture of unfulfilled commitments and enduring struggles for basic dignity.

In this episode of the JoyNews series FILTH EXHIBITION, residents reflect on decades of living amidst the refuse, lamenting to Sweety Aborchie the absence of proper waste management infrastructure.

For the inhabitants of Aladuna, life is a daily battle against the encroaching tide of waste and the looming spectre of floods.

With makeshift waste disposal sites dotting the landscape and open gutters serving as the primary receptacle for refuse, residents like Amegbetor and Agyeiwaa confront the harsh realities of neglect and systemic failure.

As the rainy season approaches, anxiety mounts within the community, haunted by the memory of past flood disasters.

Questions linger over the allocation of funds earmarked for sanitation initiatives and the failure to deliver on promises made by President Akufo-Addo and former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

With slogans like “year of sanitation” and pledges to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa fading into obscurity, the residents of Aladuna cling to hope for tangible action.

As the Aladuna community grapples with the dual challenges of waste management and flood prevention, the time for action is now.

The government must heed the voices of the marginalized and deliver on its promises to ensure a future where every Ghanaian can live with dignity and pride.