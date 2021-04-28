First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has called on members of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are rooting for different candidates for the 2024 flagbearership to put a stop to the practice.

He contends the practice will lead to lead to nothing but a divided front that will make it all the worse.

“If we are able to speak and convince all those seeking for the flagbearership position in the party, and make them know that it would be helpful for us (NPP) to have one candidate, we can avoid bringing two candidates or more which at the end will bring division in our party”. he said in a radio interview.

“It doesn’t matter who is where; I believe that whoever I think can lead the party in diverse ways, I have to help in any way to make sure such a person is made our leader”.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a laid-down procedure for such selections hence leadership is going to make sure those procedures are followed to bring about fairness while the party seeks a new flagbearer.

Confusion has always characterized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the last decade, each time the issue of selecting a flagbearer comes to play.

So far, some individuals in the party have started campaigning for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng who contested Akufo-Addo in 2008, and the current Vice President Dr. Bawumia in the yet to come 2024 general election.

Incidents within happening in the party suggest that factions have been created among some members of the party after the 2020 general elections on who to succeed President Akufo Addo.

But commenting on the issue in his interview, Mr. Jesseph Owusu further revealed that, the leadership of the NPP is making a deliberate attempt to ensure the party gets a conscientious candidate.

“Some elders believe that we have to work hard to see if we can have a conscientious candidate”, he said.