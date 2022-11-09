A 15-year-old Junior High School pupil, David Laari, has reportedly drowned in River Owabi at Dabaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased is said to have gone to the river with his friend to swim when the unfortunate incident happened on Monday, November 7, 2022.

A resident, Obiri Yeboah, who narrated the unfortunate incident, said a team was sent to the scene and managed to rescue the other boy who is still alive and responding to treatment at Dabaa Government Hospital.

However, they struggled before they were able to retrieve David’s body until the chief of Dabaa performed some rituals.

“The students went to school and they were told that teachers are on strike so they closed. If the students were in school this unfortunate incident wouldn’t have happened,” he lamented on Ambassador TV.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Mount Sinai Morgue at Taabre, pending autopsy.