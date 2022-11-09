An Inspector with the Ghana Police Service, Entwie Bio, has been arrested for reckless driving.



The officer was reportedly arrested on Monday after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around the Airport area.

Inspector Bio was driving a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle with registration number GT- 8084-13.

He has been processed for court.

Inspector Bio’s vehicle





This comes after Madina Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, was also arrested and convicted last Friday for a similar offence.

Mr Sosu was fined GHS2,400 after he appeared before the La District Court and was ordered to remove a siren which was on his car.