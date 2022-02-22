Entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has reiterated the need for artiste managers to date female musicians they work with.

According to him, it goes a long way to get the music career secured because the sacrifices made by both parties will hardly be in vain.

He explained that, it will equally compel the manager to go beyond his normal strength to pull more strings because they are both working towards a common future.

Mr Logic’s statement follows gospel musician Celestine Donkor getting married to her manager and husband Mr Kofi Donkor.

When Mr Logic noticed they’ve tied the knot for almost 16 years, he commended the couple and urged others to tow the line if possible.

That’s why we are saying when you are managing the females, marry them, Mr Logic said on the Daybreak Hitz show, hosted by Andy Dosty.

Mr Logic further recounted how he encountered Celestine Donkor and her husband in Kumasi when they were prepping for a show.

I met you guys in Kumasi and your husband was flying left and right with you. And someone will tell me that after all this grooming someone should come and carry you away, it cant happen, Mr Logic said.

Meanwhile, Mr Logic isn’t the first industry player asking managers and their female artiste to have a secret relationship.

According to Shatta Wale’s manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, its always apt to date a female musician when one is working with her.

