The National Identification Authority (NIA) is pushing for an extension of sim card registration exercise arguing the situation has brought unnecessary pressure on the NIA.

According to the NIA, a lot of applicants are yet to acquire their cards.

The administrator, Cecelia Ezuah, asked the Telcos to extend the process to the end of year.

She also questioned the rationale behind the re-registration exercise insisting the challenges faced by applicants could have been avoided if the Telcos had requested data of applicants from the NIA

“They should look at the time frame and extend the sim card registration. A lot of people haven’t received their cards and all these cards have to be released. There are Ghanaians who used to be foreigners and have now entered the data base as Ghanaians and when they go, MTN refuses to accept their PIN because of the prefix.

“All these people have not been able to register their cards. I think they should extend to their end of the year so that people can register their cards properly, what is the rush for? she quizzed.

