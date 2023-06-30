Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has spoken of her fight to maintain an active lifestyle after the tragic incident at the Airforce Gym immediately preceding her husband’s death.

Mr Amissah-Arthur collapsed during a workout session, leading to his untimely death.

Matilda in a chat with Aisha Ibrahim on JoyNews’ Personality Profile, reveals that the gym holds bittersweet memories for her and that she now prefers to find alternative ways to exercise.

Reflecting on her past routine, Matilda said, “we used to go to the gym. After my husband collapsed in the gym, after my husband died, going to that gym became a problem.”

To adapt to her new circumstances, she decided to utilise the gym at her residence. However, she confesses, “I’ve never used a gym in my house. I’ve never used it.”

Despite this, Matilda remains committed to maintaining her fitness. Each morning, she sets a goal of walking at least 3,000 steps before leaving her house. Throughout the day, she aims to reach a minimum of 8,000 steps.

Understanding the sedentary nature of her daily activities, she emphasises, “You are always driving, you’re sitting, stationary. If we don’t take care, there’s no exercise.”

To counteract this, she incorporates at least 50 press-ups into her routine during the day.

Expressing her longing for the gym, Matilda states, “I really wish I can go back to the gym.”

Though she hasn’t utilised her personal gym, she ensures to pack her gym kit when travelling, yet she seldom finds the opportunity to use it. However, two weeks ago while in Addis Ababa, she gathered the courage to visit a gym and committed to an hour-long workout daily.

Despite the challenges, Matilda remains proactive in her pursuit of fitness. She finds solace in activities such as gardening, incorporating movements like walking, press-ups, and squatting into her daily routine.

Even at the office, she actively takes the stairs as a means of exercise.

Matilda Amissah-Arthur’s resilience and determination to stay active serves as an inspiration to many, as she proves that adapting to new circumstances and finding alternative ways to exercise can help one maintain physical and mental well-being.