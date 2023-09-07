A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has emphasized the difficulties of Alan Kyerematen accepting a running offer from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if he wins the November 4 election.

There are rumours that Alan Kyerematen may be selected as the running mate to Dr Bawumia.

During an interview on Citi TV, Professor Gyampo stated that Mr. Kyerematen may rely on the ‘y3nim wo fri tete mantra’ and reject the offer.

“It depends on him, but I think that it may be quite difficult for Alan to accept to be Dr Bawumia’s running mate, having been there from 2007 till now. I’m sure that he would want to subscribe to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cliché of y3nim wo fri tete. And that may not, in my view, allow him to want to be a running mate to Dr Bawumia,” Professor Gyampo pointed out.

Professor Gyampo further opined that, Alan Kyerematen could either break away from the party or form alliances with other aspirants to produce a formidable candidate.

“He can also decide to team up with other aspirants to present a certain formidable candidate, either led by himself or by other people. Or he can decide to go as an independent candidate, or he can decide to form his own political party and see if he can be a force to reckon with. If he also decides to form his own party, then he will still be a force to reckon with,” he opined.

Mr Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was expected to be one of the five candidates participating in the upcoming November 4 presidential primaries.

However, he withdrew from the polls on Tuesday, September 5, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favour of one candidate.

However, the NPP rejected claims made by Alan Kyerematen for his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.

