Ghana icon, Asamoah Gyan has revealed the challenges he faced in deciding to move to the Chinese Super League after a successful spell with Al Ain in the UAE.

In July 2015, Gyan signed a lucrative two-year deal with Shanghai SIPG, fetching him a weekly salary of £227,000.

In an interview on Wontumi Radio, the 39-year-old acknowledged the difficulty of his decision but emphasized that after consulting with his family, he was convinced it was the right move.

“It was a difficult decision for me, but I spoke to everyone around me, and we decided it was the best move for me”. Luckily, it turned out well for me, and we have managed to establish companies that are employing Ghanaians,” he added.

Gyan, who enjoyed a career spanning clubs like Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, and Sunderland, also had spells with Kayserispor, North East United, and Legon Cities before retiring in June 2023.

He remains Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and holds the record for Africa’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history.