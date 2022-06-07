Musician Criss Waddle has finally had the opportunity to address his fans on what he does for a living.

According to the musician who has many hit songs to his credit, he doesn’t believe blood money, popularly known as ‘sika duro’ exists.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with host Sammy Forson, Criss Waddle revealed that he was into real estate business, demystifying his supposed unexplained wealth.

“There is nothing like doing rituals for money in this world. It never exists,” he made it clear during the conversation.

“There is nothing like ‘sika duro’. That is the emphasis. Otherwise, we will have people thinking like that. There is nothing like ‘sika duro’. It doesn’t exist, Criss Waddle said.

Following the story of a Ghanaian man asking a ‘juju’ man to allegedly sacrifice his daughter in exchange for money, Criss Waddle said the emphasis must be on the fact that it no such thing exists as spiritually-acquired money.

If we address the juju man, and we don’t focus on the fact that there is nothing like that [sika duro] then it means after this passes someone else will also go after it, he said.

Criss Waddle also urged the media to educate citizens on such myths as people are sometimes willing to go to any extent to make money.

When people tell me they are willing to do anything for the money, what do you think it is? He quizzed.

Criss Waddle is currently promoting his song dubbed Take Me Back, which features dancehall icon, Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below: