Rapper Criss Waddle says people know him to be a realtor, but there are other successful businesses he owns, yet he keeps them private.

According to him, as a celebrity, you must sometimes keep your business out of the public’s eye.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Criss Waddle said putting out his ‘food’ business will only go a long way to decrease his demand because Ghanaians like ‘copying’ business trends.

It doesn’t matter if you have established yourself. The demand might reduce. I would believe a few of us are doing such importation. It is a food business and I have been doing it for like three years, he told the host Sammy Forson.

The musician also revealed that he owns other businesses and is on the verge of venturing into piggery.

You don’t want to be a businessman and not have anything to do. I am considering entering into piggery. I am not a fan, but it’s business, he said.

Criss Waddle is currently promoting his new song titled Take Me Back featuring dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

