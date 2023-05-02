An Irish man, known as Kieron, had a heartwarming experience when his Nigerian girlfriend, Tosin, took him to meet her mother.

The nervous but excited Tosin captured the entire moment on camera, joking that Kieron and her mother must have been friends in a past life, considering their first meeting.

In a TikTok video that Tosin shared, Kieron could be seen dancing with Tosin and her mother in their home.

The next scene showed him dressed in traditional Nigerian attire as he attended a function with Tosin, and the last scene showed him dancing while on a video call with her mother.

Tosin couldn’t help but remarked that it was always meant to be, and the meeting between Kieron and her mother was a beautiful moment that they’ll always cherish.

