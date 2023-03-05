The Ghana Institution of Surveyors has commended management of Lands Commission for interdicting its staff arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for stealing more than GHȼ100 million.

The employees are alleged to be part of a 21-member gang that conspired to manipulate a software of the Commission enabling it to generate fake duty stamps and steal money the Commission was to pay to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Commending the Lands Commission, Institution of Surveyors also called on the government to speed up reforms to ensure the operations of the Commission is fully digitised.

By this, they are certain that, it will prevent a recurrence and improve revenue mobilisation and collection.

“We, therefore, entreat the law officials to expedite action to bring all the perpetrators of this crime to face the full rigors of the law,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: