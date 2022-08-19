Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has expressed her joy of being joined with her husband as husband and wife.

Madam Chinwo, who doubles as an actress, took to her Instagram page to share her joy with fans.

In the post, she shared a video of herself and her husband dancing to the tune of a background music in all glamour and joy.

She wrote: “We still can’t get over this day. The joy that exudes our heart is beyond measure”.

“I’m so blessed to be your wife,” she added.

The couple, Pastor Blesed and Mercy Chinwo, tied the knot last Saturday, August 13 in a church ceremony in Nigeria and had a lot of celebrities like Joe Praize, Banky W, Pita Sings, Adesua Etomi, Moses Bliss, and others joining in to share in their joy.

