At exactly 5:00pm on Friday, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) restored power supply to Somanya and its environs.

This comes after weeks of the residents being compelled to live in darkness for failing to pay their bills among others.

However, the jubilation that heralded the restoration of electricity supply was short-lived.

JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante reports that, “The light has gone off again. According to the source at ECG, some transformers went up in flames. He says it’s likely the light will come again later today or tomorrow. But they are working round the clock to stabilize the situation.”

Communities in the Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo municipalities from Somanya to Kpong, have been in darkness since Wednesday, July 27, because Electricity Company Ghana (ECG) switched off feeders supplying power to communities in the two municipalities over illegal connections.

According to ECG, some recalcitrant residents tampered with their transformers and reconnected power to their homes after they were disconnected for refusal to accept prepaid meters.

The situation became unbearable when families in the area complained that operators of mortuaries were asking them to come for the remains of their loved ones as a result of the power outage.

The concern was that the bodies had decomposed in the wake of the community-wide power cut.