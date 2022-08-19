The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is preparing to hand over to the police the CCTV footage of the latest violent clash on its campus.

According to the University’s Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the footage will serve as crucial evidence to discover the instigators of the clash between the two halls.

“Fortunately, we have CCTV footage of the whole incident and so we are making those ones available to the police for investigation.

“Our men are on the ground working seriously to ensure that some of these things are tackled and nipped in the bud. But I can assure all those people who have taken part that they are not going to go scot free,” he said.

The disturbance on Thursday evening left three vehicles damaged.

About 12 people were also reportedly injured.

It is believed attempts of students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession caused the incident.

This reportedly resulted in the two factions pelting stones at each other.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after similar violence at the University of Ghana.

Police who were at the scene were able to restore calm minutes after the pelting of stones between residents of the two Halls.