Tafo Member of Parliament(MP), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, have honoured an invitation to the National Complaints Committee.

Upon arrival at the party headquarters, Mr Adorye took to his Facebook page to announce to followers.

He also shared a photo which captured him with Mr Assafuah as they beam with smiles.

The duo, according to the party, breached rules by publicly endorsing flagbearer hopefuls; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Mr Adorye’s endorsement was done at a health walk dubbed Aduro Woso organised in Kumasi in support of Mr Kyerematen’s candidature.

Mr Assafuah on the other hand is said to have granted an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.