The Old Vandals Association (OVA) of the University of Ghana has strongly warned the authorities from converting the all-male hall into a graduate mixed-hall of residence.

This comes on the back of the decision by the management to suspend their Hall Master and Senior Tutor following the clash between the Vandals and Vikings of Mensah Sarbah Hall, on August 5.

The Management blamed the two hall officials for supposedly being reluctant to fish out the students responsible for the fight which led to the destruction of property on campus.

Addressing the media, on Friday, August 19, the President of OVA, Isaac Nketsiah, reiterated their desire to resist against the conversion citing that any effort to change the status quo will be keenly contested.

“It’s incumbent on every Vandal to and infact we do grab this jealously, so any attempt by any person to touch the status quo will be vehemently resisted.

“We shall resort to any legitimate means at our disposal to protect the sanctity of this city of ours and no one should underestimate our might.”