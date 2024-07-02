Renowned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has unapologetically embraced her past experiences.

According to her, what others might perceive as scandals or gossip, she sees as a reflection of her strength and resilience.

The actress said people’s opinions does not define her, instead chooses to celebrate her journey.

Tonto Dikeh reflected on her journey, stating that she harbours no shame or regret regarding her past experiences, no matter how difficult or trying they may have been.

She has embraced her history and sees it as a testament of her growth and strength, rather than something to be ashamed of.

She wrote: “I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through. What may be TEA for you, is a Testimony for me. If you want to talk about what broke me, invite me to the table so I can tell you how God used the pieces”.

