As the world urbanizes at an unprecedented rate, cities face the daunting challenge of ensuring that their citizens can move around efficiently, safely, and sustainably.

In Ghana’s Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), this challenge is particularly pressing, with rapid growth and urbanization putting a strain on transportation infrastructure and services.

Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah (MP), during the Urban Mobility Forum noted that, the implementation of the Ghana Urban Mobility and Accessibility Project (GUMAP) in the past 8 years.

Themed “Prioritising Sustainable Urban Mobility and Accessibility in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).

This intervention is a 6 million USD grant from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Based on findings from a scoping study, the Project was designed to look beyond the conventional infrastructure-focused urban mobility and accessibility projects such as construction of urban roads, interchanges, bridges among others.

On his side, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, says prioritizing urban mobility and accessibility in Greater Accra is not just an infrastructure challenge; it is a pathway to a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all our citizens.

He added that by working together—government, private sector, and the community—we can transform Greater Accra Metropolitan area into a city that is not only more accessible and efficient but also more livable and resilient.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has expressed his dismay over the inactivity of some Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, which he believes is perpetuating indiscipline and indiscriminate building, leading to the proliferation of slums.

He urged the assemblies to wake up from their slumber, emphasizing that there is much work to be done to address the challenges facing the region.

Mr. Titus-Glover specifically charged the Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) to take action, saying, “All sleeping MCEs should awake, there’s so much work to be done!”