Kumawood actor, Mr Beautiful, is confident his image on the galamsey movie poster would have been to the advantage of movie director Famous.



According to him, he is loved by many and that would have caused many people to patronise the movie.



Mr Beautiful, born Clement Bonney, has been quarrelling with movie producer/director Famous, just after the premiere of a movie he starred in.



According to Mr Beautiful, he played the lead role in the movie, ‘Galamsey’ but he was neither on the poster nor the trailer.



The producer later explained that the decision to exempt him was because of Mr Beautiful’s affiliation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This in Famous’ view would have negatively affected his film.



But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Showbiz Review, Mr Beautiful stated he is the darling boy of the NDC whose supporters are many, hence that would have helped recoup a huge investment.



“Who told Famous NPP supporters are more than NDC? When you divide Ghana into three, NPP will just form one part of it. So putting me on the poster, he would have earned the $300K or $400K he invested in the movie due to the love of NDC supporters for me.



“NDC supporters do not joke with me because I am their darling boy,” he said.