#FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, is said to still be in police custody despite being granted bail on Wednesday.

According to the police, any accused person in custody is released only after they meet bail conditions spelt out by the court.

The Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah, granted Mr Barker-Vormawor, who is facing a charge of treason felony, bail to the tune of GH¢2 million.

The bail comes with two sureties, one to present documents covering landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Hours after the bail was granted, sympathisers of Mr Barker-Vormawor accused the police of deliberately delaying processes in order to keep him in custody.

But a statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, has indicated that pursuant to the judgement the accused was taken back to the court to meet the bail conditions.

“At the court, the Registrar informed the Police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and he was therefore unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission,” portions of the statement read.

The statement explained the accused was therefore taken back into custody pending the completion of the processes.

In view of this, the statement has explained the execution of the bail is dependent on the Court and not the police.

“The accused person will therefore be released when the court is satisfied that the bail conditions have been duly met,” it added.

Meanwhile, the police have cautioned individuals to be circumspect in their utterances regarding the matter.

Read the Police statement below: