Kumawood actor and comedian, Mr Beautiful has disclosed that he prays and wishes every Ghanaian will get the opportunity to walk with former President Mahama for just one hour to get firsthand experience of him.

Talking about his relationship with the former president on Kastle FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, Mr Beautiful said there’s no leader in Ghana who can be compared to John Dramani Mahama.

He opined, “I’m praying that every Ghanaian will get the opportunity to walk with President Mahama for one hour and you’d know the kind of person he is.

“Can anybody or any leader compare himself to President Mahama, nobody; I love him, I will love him and even if life becomes difficult, I will go for a land and start farming to support John Mahama forever and ever,” he said.

He bragged that “there’s no phone number of President Mahama that I don’t have and when I’m going to his house I don’t seek for permission before doing so”.

Former President Mahama has been asking Ghanaians to give him another chance after losing the 2016 and 2020 general elections and has promised to scrap the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) when re-elected in 2024.

Mr Beautiful concluded, “So if I have a father like this and do you know one reason why I like President Mahama so much, no matter who you are he’ll bring himself and come down and talk, listen to you, what a President Ghana have”.