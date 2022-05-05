Fast-rising urban gospel musician, Scott Evans, has said his nomination in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) gives a huge boost to his brand.

According to him, it is an attestation that, his work has been recognised and it will also propel him to work harder.

Scott Evans disclosed this in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Thursday.

“I think my nomination is a big mileage for me and I’m going to use that as an opportunity to work harder” the ‘Ma Pe K3’ hitmaker stated.

Scott Evans who has been nominated in the Best New Artiste of the Year as well as the Best Gospel Song categories for this year’s music awards is optimistic of winning.