Over the weekend a video emerged where movie actor Mr Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, was seen in a heated exchange with movie director and CEO of Famous Films, Mr Benjamin Sarpong.

The conflict, per the video, came about after the movie director, popularly known as Famous, decided to omit Mr Beautiful’s picture from his ‘Galamsey’ movie banner ahead of the premiere which happened at the Silverbird Cinema.

On the ground, Mr Beautiful queried Famous why he would take him out of the banner whereas his colleagues such as John Dumelo, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Van Vicker, Bill Asamoah, Akrobeto among other A-list actors were included.

But Famous in an attempt to answer Mr Beautiful couldnt find the right words to describe the matter on the premiering night.

Fast forward in a recent interview, the famous movie director said he had to omit Mr Beautiful from the movie banner because he is into politics and openly in bed with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Banner for ‘Galamsey’ movie | photo credit: @famousmultimediafilms

He added that, already there has been speculations that the NDC party funded the movie hence he had to take Mr Beautiful out to rubbish such claims and promote his movie peacefully.

Interestingly, John Dumelo is equally an open NDC member, who also contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the 2020 parliamentary elections but the movie director didn’t omit him.

It happened because Mr Beautiful only realised we have done a good movie after watching it at the cinema. I wondered why he hadn’t called me since the posters came out. Why didn’t he complain before? I didn’t put him on the poster because it was my marketing strategy. I want people to go there and watch what he can do.

When he was asked if Mr Beautiful being on the poster would rather attract people to watch the movie, he said: No, because he has a problem with politics. Ghana is not going to accept him because of things which has happened in the past. I decided that I will hide him although they have seen pics and video of him in the movie but I don’t want him on the poster.

[I had to take him out] because when we were doing the movie they said NDC has given me money to produce a movie. But Dumelo was the MP in the movie and beautiful was also lead character, he explained.

