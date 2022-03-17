#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has begun a hunger strike to protest what has been described as a deliberate attempt by the Police to frustrate him although he has been granted bail.

This was revealed by a member of the Movement, Felicity Nelson, who has accused the state of delaying the bail process and prolonging the predicament of Mr Barker-Vormawor.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the Police denied claims of deliberately holding Mr Barker-Vormawor in custody despite his bail by the Tema High Court.

The Service revealed that it was informed by the Registrar that the document presented by the sureties had been submitted to the Lands Commission for verification.

“Consequently, the accused person was taken back into custody to await the completion of the bail processes by the High Court Registrar,” the Police added.

But the Movement has cast doubts over the position of the Police, saying Mr Barker-Vormawor will not eat until he is set free.

“He’s on his hunger strike because of the conduct of the Police. Until he is released, he is going to be on a hunger strike.

“If you look at how the Police have conducted themselves in the last six weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised that this is definitely a part of the agenda to frustrate the process,” she said.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is facing treason felony charges after a social media post threatening a coup.

He was granted a ¢2 million bail on Wednesday, March 16, after more than a month behind bars.

The Cambridge PhD student must also report to the Police once a week.