The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced that commuters should expect another upward increment in transport fares.

It follows another significant increase in fuel prices by some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) yesterday with an increase of up to 30% at the pumps.

According to the Head of the Union’s Communications, Abass Imoro, “if nothing is being done about this also, then next week of course we have to adjust lorry fares.”

“We did mention in the last upward adjustment with the public that should the 10% threshold keep on its peak, we shall definitely come out with another upward adjustment in lorry fare,” he said in an interview on PM Express, Wednesday.

Government had an agreement with commercial transport operators that they can increase the prices of transport fares when fuel prices increased by a cumulative 10%.

Following the current hikes in fuel prices, Abass Imoro says the executives are deliberating on another upward adjustment to be made to the existing fares.

The transport operators, on Saturday, February 26 increased the fares by 15 per cent after weeks of engagement with the various unions and government.

They had earlier demanded a 30 per cent increment but that was reduced to 15 per cent after a meeting with government on Monday, February 21.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, has indicated that the government has instituted plans to address the challenges influencing fuel price hikes.