A 63-year-old Kenyan man with eight wives and seven mistresses has said he is too smart to be managed by one woman.

David Zakayo Kalukhana, from Teresia Village on the edge of Kakamega County, has sired 107 children with his wives and concubines.

Kalukhana first got married in 1987 but he felt he needed more.

“A head like mine cannot be managed by one woman. It is like a big sack of maize which has to be divided into smaller parts for ease of movement. I need many wives so that they can manage the amount of brains and ideas in my head. I am too smart for one wife,” Mr Kalukhana told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Kalukhana said he owns a half-acre parcel of land on which he grows some maize to feed his family. He also farms sugarcane.

To provide for his large family, Mr Kalukhana does menial jobs, including landscaping activities.

In his compound are three semi-permanent houses with iron sheet roofs and mud walls.

“I have wives in different places, including in the neighbouring Nandi County,” said Mr Kalukhana.

Every month, Mr Kalukhana has to buy five bags of maize, which is distributed to his wives to ensure the children do not sleep hungry.

“When I’m not farming, I go out to do menial work, including constructing stone fences around people’s homes. The work is well-paying and it has helped me make some money to keep my family going. They will never sleep hungry as long as I’m alive,” said Mr Kalukhana.

The polygamist says nothing stops him from marrying more young wives to be part of his family.

“When I married my first wife Jesca Asembo in 1987, I felt like she was not up to the task. I have added more but I still have the urge to add more,” said Mr Kalukhana.

“All my children of school going age attend school. I toil daily to raise money to ensure they are in school to get an education for their future,” said Mr Kalukhana.

“I don’t believe in religion. I live my life through my own intervention because I am a genius,” he said

The wives, who are from different age groups, cook together, eat together and share their food.