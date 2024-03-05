Ministerial nominee for Tourism, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has pledged to uphold government investment in the tourism sector to foster employment opportunities.

In his testimony before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, March 5, Mr. Mercer underscored the substantial job creation potential within the tourism industry, which could effectively mitigate the nation’s escalating unemployment challenges.

Highlighting the strategic significance of tourism, the Sekondi Member of Parliament referenced flagship initiatives like the Year of Return, emphasizing their role in attracting investments to Ghana.

Despite acknowledging existing government efforts, Mercer emphasized the imperative for further action to benefit the Ghanaian populace.

He affirmed his commitment to injecting dynamism into ministry operations, advocating for enhanced collaboration with the private sector to advance the nation’s tourism agenda.

“So I will ensure that the government makes the right investments already a lot has been done in terms of the project, product and the marketing of the Year of Return for example December in Ghana is created huge jobs but a lot more has to be done, and it will be my responsibility then to ensure the right investments in the sector are done to ensure job creation,” he said.