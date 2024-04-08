The suspended General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has rejected the court’s ruling which upheld her suspension from the position.

Ms. Nabla said justice and fairness were not upheld in the verdict.

This development comes in the wake of the High Court’s decision on April 8, 2024, affirming the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to suspend her indefinitely from the role of General Secretary.

In an interview on Citi FM, the suspended General Secretary raised doubts about the impartiality of the process.

She asserted that, the party’s presidential candidate, David Apasera, personally crafted the petition and ensured that it was ruled in his favor.

“What did the court rule on? The court said that two people petitioned Apasera and I also added my petition to it and for that matter, the suspension goes. Meanwhile, Apasera wrote the petition himself and became a judge in the petition.

“Apasera doesn’t know anything about that constitution and we will not agree to the ruling. Because we don’t believe justice and fairness was applied to this ruling,” she stated.

The suspension of Janet Nabla was enforced on August 28, 2021, due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.

Ms. Nabila had previously rejected the decision following the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

ALSO READ:

Janet Nabla’s suspension as PNC General Secretary upheld by court

My heart aches – Carlos Ahenkorah on ‘dumsor’ sabotage

#OccupyBoG demo: I never described Minority MPs as ‘hooligans’ – Ernest…