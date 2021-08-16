Some women are content to be takers, either giving nothing back or offering too little in return, compared to what they get from their romantic unions.

It’s about time you got better from your relationship, too. So you should let any woman go who refuses to do for you, any of the five things listed below.

1. Doesn’t spoil you

Really, men deserve to be spoilt, too. And while this does not take away from the duty you owe your woman to spoil and make her feel like a queen at all times, it still needs to be said that you, too, need pampering, surprise dates, visits to exotic places, and other affordable comforts that tallies with your present position in life.

2. Doesn’t support you

She should be your number one support and cheer leader. Women are actually quite good at this. If yours isn’t and doesn’t look interested in changing anytime soon, let that woman go, abeg!

You really need and deserve someone who stands by you through the journey to greatness, just as you should be on her journey to hers.

Since we are here, it is important for you to realise that your woman’s life and yours can run concurrently. Never allow her abandon her dreams for yours, neither should you be the one to douse the fire in her eyes. That’s waaaaay worse.

3. Doesn’t give you peace of mind

Women need peace of mind from you in the sense that you give them the opportunity to trust your loyalty to them, and your unwavering faithfulness to them.

But guess what? They owe you this duty too! You don’t need a woman who constantly has something to complain about, who lacks the emotional intelligence required to keep you happy, unstressed, mentally stable and content with life.

4. How about some respect?

Respect is reciprocal. She gives your yours and she deserves hers, too.

5. Doesn’t care about your sexual satisfaction

There are women who overrate the importance of having a vajayjay. They think all they need do during sex is to just lay there and let you have your way. They believe that ‘giving’ it to you is enough work already.

But of course, that’s not enough and you deserve better than a woman who offers nothing but wack sex, and refuses to chance or put in any effort to grow out of it.