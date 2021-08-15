Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown her age defying beauty in new photos as she turns 44 today August 15.

In celebrating her day, the mother of one shared colourful photos of herself on social media whilst giving praise to God for adding another year to her age.

The actress is currently in Germany to correct a defect in one of her arms.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share photos.

She wrote:

I have come to understand your blessings. I am in your blessings, like a tree planted by the stream. The wind will blow the thunder will strike if I will remain positive in loving you in loving my neighbour surely my cup will round over my lord, my years are in your hands, almighty god #ithankyou.