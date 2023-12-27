Following NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s recent comment that the contractor working on the Spintex Flower Pot Junction flyover be lashed for his slow pace of work, he has attracted the ire of the former Vice Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI), Dr. Adams Bonaa.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko on Boxing Day took to his Facebook wall to fume over the slow pace of work on the Spintex Flower Pot junction flyover.

The construction of the flyover was to help ease the traffic situation in the area; however, after long months of snail paced construction, the situation has been worsened as commuters now have to snake around the construction site and equipment as well.

According to Mr. Otchere-Darko, the slow pace of work is inexcusable as funding for the project has long been secured.



“If a road contractor deserves to be lashed then it is the one building the Flower Pot Junction flyover across Spintex Road. They work as if it is a part time charity job even though there’s secured funding for the project. Galling!” he stated.

However, reacting to the president’s cousin’s statement, Dr. Bonaa stated that Mr. Otchere-Darko should be more concerned about the overwhelming debt owed contractors by government instead of the slow pace of work.

“I don’t know whether he is a de facto president and I am not sure what he is saying. Instead of his barefaced statement, he should have known that contractors are owed. He should concentrate on making sure that contractors are paid. If Gabby is the de facto President he should let us know,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



“If he comes out to say the contractor is slow, is he an engineer? Does he know what the work entails? Does he have details of the work? Contractors have not been paid. The roads are getting bad and his concentration is on the motorway which is being done and so I just want to know, if he is de facto president he should let us know.



“Maybe he should also be telling us that he has spoken to the Director of Urban Roads because the motorway falls directly under the Urban Roads or he has spoken to the Minister of Roads. Every issue he finds himself there.

“He finds himself everywhere so I am just asking if he is the de facto president. If he is, he should make sure contractors are paid,” he added.

