At least 10 people with gunshot injuries have been hospitalised after armed policemen clashed with the youth of Loagri in the Mamprugu Moagduri District, in the North East Region.

The District Chief Executive, Adu Adam, confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening.

He disclosed that the incident occurred when the police were called in to rescue a suspected motorbike thief from a mob attack.

According to him, policemen attacked with stones and machetes by an angry mob.

He added that the policemen responded by opening fire on the mob. The victims were rushed to hospitals in Walewale and Sandema.