Veteran actor, Abeiku Seigo, has queried lockdown protocols instituted by the government against the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Seigo said he’s finding it difficult to grasp the reason why churches, commercial vehicles and drinking bars have been made to operate but not cinemas and theatres.

Additionally, the actor said some long-haul commercial buses such as VVIP, STC and Neoplan among others cannot transport without air-conditions, hence he cannot understand the new directives by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Churches cannot go for more than two hours and long-haul buses can now take full passengers and then we are told Cinemas and theatres shouldn’t work. How?

Mr Seigo likened the cinema’s atmosphere to that of the buses, saying, the long-haul buses can only operate on air condition and some churches are air-condition-based too. It’s about observing the restrictions.

We want to express our appreciation for the 50 million Cedis but if producers should get the money how will they make business with them. Where should they perform? We can only enforce the protocol to keep up… we can eventually have a perfect situation. I think it’s time to open up.

We can enforce the restrictions by making them put on masks and social distancing protocols in cinemas too, he told Andy Dosty.

Listen to the interview below: