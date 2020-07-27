Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he is unable to sleep for more than four hours a day due to the nature of his job.

The meeting made the revelation in his response to a question posed to him by Asaase FM’s Sunday Night show host, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo.

The show host wanted to know whether Ghana’s financial challenges kept the Finance Minister awake at night, staring at the ceiling of his bedroom racking his brains for answers.

“I don’t think I can sleep more than four hours because if I make a mistake and sleep at 12:00 am, I will be up at 4:00 am so I usually sleep at 1:00 – 2:00 am so I wake up at 6:00 am like everybody,” he said.

The Finance Minister was in Parliament last Thursday to present to the House the 2020 Mid-year Budget Review.

The minister, in his presentation, requested that Parliament approves for government an amount of GHS 11.8 billion in addition to the already approved GHS 98 billion expenditure for the 2020 fiscal year.

The request is on the back of projected increase in government expenditure and decline in revenue mobilization due to the Covid-19 pandemic.