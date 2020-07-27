Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed shock at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s continuing silence on the misdemeanour of the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson.

There have been several calls on the President by Civil Society Organisations and other peacekeeping stakeholders in the country to sack the Minister for firing gunshots at the Steps-to-Christ registration centre at Kasoa in the Central region.

However, the President has failed to comment on the issue neither through a press release from his outfit or even during his address to the country on Sunday evening.

READ ALSO:

Granting an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Cudjoe said: “I was thinking that the president, because he was invited to Mali to be part of the peace process which by the way was started by this behaviour, some pretence that something is being done would be heard but I am mortified and I keep saying that the President is a very good friend of mine but I think on this one we are not friends.

“It has become at least 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours and a lot more and not a whisper of anything that seems close to suggesting that something ought to have been said.”

“I am sincerely dumbfounded that he [President Akufo-Addo] has not said a word about the issue,” he added.

Mr Cudjoe noted that the President’s posture has made nonsense of the vigilante law signed by the various political parties in the country.