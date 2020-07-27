Salami Acquah, son of 90-year-old woman, Mariama Akua Denteh lynched for being a ‘witch,’ at Kafaba in East Gonja, has spoken about his mother’s death.

Narrating the lynching of his mother on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, 58-year-old Mr Acquah noted that he was notified of his mother’s ‘capture’ by some individuals in the town by his younger sister.

“I was at my place (Salaga) when my younger sister called me that some people had forcefully come to take our mother away, claiming she is a witch,” he said.

“So I immediately rushed to Kafaba and met the people accusing my mother of witchcraft and pleaded with them that my mother is not a witch so they should leave her alone which they did, and so I left my mum’s place for mine,” he added.

He said he returned to Kafaba the following day only to see his mother badly beaten and unconscious.

Asked if his mother showed any sigs of witchcraft, he noted that his mother was never a witch and if indeed she was, she would not have aged that much.

He further noted that although he could recognise some of the individuals who took part in the lynching of his mother, he was unable to identify the fetish priestess who tagged her mother as a witch.

Speaking on the way forward, he said the family was awaiting the outcome of police investigations.

“Our hope is now in the law, we are waiting and hoping that the police quickly conclude their investigations so that justice is quickly served [sic],” he intimated.

Meanwhile, the late woman has been laid to rest at Salaga.

The body was released to the family for burial after an autopsy was conducted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The late madam Denteh was lynched because a soothsayer, who had been invited to Kafaba to identify witches in the town, said she was a witch.

She left behind 21 grandchildren.

Listen to audio below: