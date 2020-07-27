The attempt by Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association (CBA) to block a scheduled Joy News documentary on the stealing of cocoa beans has once again failed.

The cocoa-buying body had gone to court with the intention of blocking the broadcast of the documentary, claiming it would infringe their rights.

But the Appeals court who ruled against the body said it failed to show that they have a right that must be protected by the court.

The Court of Appeal has, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the Multimedia Group can broadcast the documentary which details pervasive theft of cocoa beans.

The three member panel presided over by Justice Dennis Adjei held that the application by the licensed Cocoa Buyers Association is unmeritorious.

The documentary, ‘Missing Kilos’ is an investigation by Joy News’ investigative journalist, Kwetey Nartey, which was due for broadcast in February 2018.

But the CBA ran to court, describing the documentary as “containing unfair and unverified allegations of crime made against the companies”.

The ruling therefore paves way for Ghana’s leading 24-hour news channel to now broadcast the documentary.