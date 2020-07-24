A woman, believed to be in her 90’s, has been lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.

Reports indicate the gruesome incident took place after a soothsayer, who was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft, mentioned the victim.

In a video fast circulating on social media, the deceased denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her but her plea fell on deaf ears.

Two young women were seen slapping, whipping and hitting the old woman’s head with a heavy item.

Other community members, who witnessed the incident, only stood to instigate the actions against her.

The body of the old woman has since been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.