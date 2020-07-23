The overlord of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntunba Boresa I, and his five eminent chiefs, have finally chosen a leader for the Bole throne.

The throne, which became an issue of controversy following a clash between two parties, Abdulai Issahaku Kant now Bolewura and Nahariwura Abubakari Alidu, is now peacefully occupied.

Upon weighing both sides, the Yagbonwura and other chiefs appointed to settle the two-year dispute chieftaincy dispute have endorsed Abdulai Issahaku Kant as the new Bolewura.

Their decision has well been accepted as Kant has been conferred the title of Bolewura Sarfo Kutugefeso I after his opponent buried the hatchet.

Residents of Bole, on the other hand, have accepted their new leader with a dignified bow to pay homage to his rulership.

The chairman of the five-eminent committee, Buipewura Jinapor I, thanked Nahariwura Abubakari for his decision to let peace prevail at Bole.