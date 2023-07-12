Apart from the cheating confession he made in his book, Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has also revealed how a political party wanted him to publicly declare his support for its presidential candidate.

He writes in the book ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ that even though he was “broke” at the time, and the offer was juicy he had to decline.

“On another occasion, I was approached by a political party in which I had many friends, to endorse the campaign of their flagbearer,” Anang said in the book, adding: “I was broke, the monetary reward was tempting, and all I needed to do was a few minutes of endorsement and my troubles would be over!”

The trans-generational creative arts personality said he disclosed it to his wife.

“I discussed it with Elom and she also saw the prospect of an escape from our financial difficulties,” he said, indicating, without explanation, however, that: “I politely declined the offer and went on with my hustle.”

The memoir, Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience, delves into Anang’s personal journey, offering a candid account of his struggles with fame, infidelity, and the subsequent redemption of his marriage.

The launch attracted an array of notable personalities from the entertainment, media, and business industries. Also in attendance were political figures and members of the clergy who gathered to celebrate Anang’s literary endeavour.

The event was a perfect blend of glitz and substance, as guests mingled, shared anecdotes, and discussed the profound themes explored in Anang’s book.

During the event, Adjetey Anang, alias Pusher, took the stage to express his gratitude to his wife, family, and friends for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He emphasised the importance of open communication, self-reflection, and the willingness to change for personal growth.

As Anang’s book makes its way into the hands of readers, it is poised to spark conversations, inspire reflection, and serve as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The launch of the book was held on July 8, 2023 at the Sky Box Event Centre in Accra.