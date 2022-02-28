Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny, started off his music career as a rapper who delivered his lines in the Twi dialect in the early 2000s.

However, one of the producers to give him exposure, Hammer of the Last Two, was not impressed with his flow in the aforementioned language, knowing very well the rapper was a Ga by birth.

“Tinny also fell victim to that Twi stigma, the status quo… he had to break it because everybody was rapping in Twi. Ga wasn’t popular so nobody wanted to risk it. So he himself as a Ga, he didn’t want to rap in Ga,” Hammer of the Last Two told Andy Dosty on The Library on Hitz FM.

Hammer was speaking to Hitz FM morning show host, Andy Dosty on ‘The Library’.

The stories behind Hammer’s productions and the artistes he coached continue – the next episode of The Library with Andy Dosty airs on Friday, 4th March 2022 at 10 a.m. on Hitz 103.9 FM.