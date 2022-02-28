Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has commissioned two separate Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds to facilitate access to healthcare for residents.

The two new health facilities which are valued at ¢250,000 cedis each has essential medical equipment and supplies.

The facilities are situated at New Somanye and Kwesi Addae Krom in Juaboso Constituency.

The project forms part of Mr. Akandoh’s drive to ensure access to quality health care delivery in the area, especially among women and children.

According to the Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament, the facility was built with accumulated savings from his earnings and Common Fund.

Addressing the community members at the event, he noted that the recent initiative will help residents within the catchment areas as they will no longer have to travel long distances for medical care.

“I came to you after 2016 to assess your needs and you asked for a CHPS Compound. I assured you of my commitment towards the construction of such a project. With your help and the little revenue from the common fund, we’ve managed to put up a 7-room health facility for our people.”

The New Somanya facility has two female wards, a consulting room, a dispensary and an accommodation for the health officials while the Addai Krom Health center has 4 rooms, one serving as a consulting room, the other as a dispensary with the rest serving as wards.

The health center at New Somanye will serve some 8 communities including Aboboyaa, Yaw Gyem, Mamprusi Nsonyame, Toyafie, Dodosuo among others.

The other one at Kwesi Addeakrom will also serve about 7 communities including, Manso Krom, Awiahfu junction and Santasi junction.

Mr Ankandoh also used the occasion to donate an undisclosed amount of money as seed fund for the operationalization of the health facility and about 5 boxes of light bulbs to illuminate the vicinity around the health centres.

He urged the community members to own and maintain the facility to ensure access to basic health care services as well as promote good and healthy living in the area.

Speaking to Adom News, one of the residents, Grace Ansah recounted how she lost her relative due to the absence of a health center.

In her view, the commissioning of the New Somanye health facility will go a long way to assist with their health care delivery.