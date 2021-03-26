Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has replied National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and supporters calling him a traitor for leaving the party.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the party, weeks ago, dismissed himself from the party saying: “I no longer belong to the NDC…I know I have been suspended but I’ve dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP); I will never be an NPP member but I’m no longer with the NDC…”

Despite sacking himself, the party, in a letter released to the press on Tuesday, announced they have dismissed him after months of his suspension for displaying what the party described as ”anti-party conduct”.

Some members and supporters of the party have also branded him as a traitor.

But to him, such persons are rather exposing their ignorance.

”They are ignorant. They don’t know Central Region and they don’t know the contributions we have made to bring the party to that level till the party lost in 2016,” he said.

He laughed off the invectives hurled at him by some NDC supporters saying ”some people don’t know even my background. They just stand up and say anything anyhow.”

He said he made his fortunes even before joining the NDC.

”I’ve been a poultry farmer. Look, I own lands. They don’t know. They don’t know my background. They say anything anyhow. Yes, I will say NDC fed me because I worked for NDC during Professor Mills’ time. As uneducated as I am, Professor Mills appointed me a member of ECG Board. It’s unheard-of. Why wouldn’t they ask themselves why?… It’s an achievement of my contribution to the progress of the party,” he told Peace FM.