Veteran gospel musician, Rev. McAbraham Sarpong, has revealed details of his sexual life for the first time in a recent interview.

The pastor, who is now an advocate for righteousness and chastity, disclosed that he abstained from sex for 14 years prior to his marriage.

Prior to that, Rev McAbraham confessed to engaging in fornication which led to the birth of his child.

However, he hanged up his old ways when the Holy Spirit visited him and he answered the divine call of God.

According to the renowned gospel musician, he made the decision to part ways with sexual immorality and he did whatever he could to stick to his vow.

Within the 14 years of finding his missing rib and the bone of his bone, Rev McAbraham said though the temptation was great, he stayed without sex.

He further went on to say that he stuck by his vow of purity even in marriage, and it is for this reason he has never cheated on his wife in their 26 years of marriage.

READ MORE