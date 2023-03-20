The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Mahama, says measures have been executed to ensure that people are not defrauded amid the company’s bid to recover GH₵5.7 billion owed by its customers.

According to Mr Mahama, his outfit acknowledges that some unscrupulous persons may want to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to dupe unsuspecting customers.

In view of that, he urged any customer who suspects fraud to dial “*226# and follow the prompts to verify the identity of ECG staff that comes to your house”.

The Managing Director gave this advice when speaking about the exercise on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday.

“People have registered momo numbers under the name of ECG cash payment point and taken money from unsuspecting Ghanaians.

“Please, if it is not an approved ECG collection point [do not pay] because we also know people will try and take advantage of this exercise,” he told co-hosts, Kojo Yankson and Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye.

The Managing Director also stressed that the ongoing exercise is a cashless exercise, therefore, no staff will be taking physical cash from customers.

“Because of the new platform that we have, they [ECG staff] are well-equipped to generate a paying slip for you to go to the nearest bank and pay. They are well-equipped to generate your payment all the way in order to receive a notification to pay by momo or vodacash or with a bank card.

“No ECG staff is to collect cash,” he was categorical.

The ECG has commenced series of activities in a bid to recover over GH¢5 billion of debt owed by both private and state institutions.

The amount accrued due to non-payment by these entities since August last year.

The exercise began on Monday, March 20, 2023, after ECG announced the closure of its main offices except customer support departments, in order to embark on a one-month-long exercise.

All ECG staff, from top management to junior officers, will be used to retrieve all the monies owed the company.

As a result, the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, has toured all the operational regions of ECG to sensitise the staff on how to go about the mobilisation of the revenue. He said they should respect the customer at all times.

He also reminded the staff that ECG is a business and not a charity, thus, they must all start behaving as business-minded people.

It is expected that at the end of the exercise, 100% of the debt owed ECG would be recovered.