The President of the Ghana National Spinners Association (GNSA), Emmanuel Adjei, popularly known as ‘Flash’, has denied giving money to Hagan Awuku to plant secret recorders at the office of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

According to Mr Adjei, Mr Awuku falsely and maliciously lied to the public on Okay FM, an Accra based radio station a few days ago, when he confessed to planting secret recorders in the Executive Office of GHAMRO.

Let me tell you one secret, National President of the Spinners Association gave me money to buy secret recorders to put in the office. That way every meeting that they had, all 17 meetings are in my possession [SIC], he claimed.

In an interview with Adomonline.com, Flash said he has never given any money to him.

According to Flash, he has confronted Mr Awuku after seeing the publications on social media because his statements were doctored to make it seem as if he was the person who gave him money to go on with the recording.

Flash said during a telephone conversation between himself and Mr Hagan, he said: It was Carlos Sakyi who said he should come for money from the spinners association, to be used for that clandestine activity.

Flash challenged Mr Awuku to come out and deny the said untruth circulating on the various platforms.

He has also threatened to seek legal redress if need be.

If Hagan doesn’t come out publicly to retract his statement and give unqualified apology for lying about me to the public, we shall meet in court, he said.